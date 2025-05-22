Kano censorship board halts 22 hausa film series over regulatory breach

This directive was announced by the Board’s Executive Secretary, Abba El-Mustapha, following a management meeting convened earlier this week.
In a formal statement, the Board’s Information Officer, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, explained that the affected projects failed to undergo the mandatory vetting process required by state law prior to distribution or broadcast.
“The Board has suspended 22 Hausa film series for violating our guidelines, which require that all films be submitted for censorship before public release,” Sulaiman stated.
Among the titles affected are Dakin Amarya, Mashahuri, Gidan Sarauta, Wasiyya, Tawakkaltu, Mijina, Wani Zamani, Labarina, Mallaka, Kudin Ruwa, Boka Ko Malam, Wayasan Gobe, Rana Dubu, Manyan Mata, Fatake, Gwarwashi, Jamilun Jiddan, Shahadar Nabila, Dadin Kowa, Tabarmar, Kishiyata, and Rigar Aro.
READ THIS: ‘Kannywood shunned me for my Religion, Nollywood for my Region’- Mai Martaba Director
Sulaiman underscored the authority of the Censorship Board to supervise all forms of visual storytelling intended for public consumption both within and beyond Kano’s borders.
“Producers are instructed to cease airing or streaming their content on television or online platforms, and are expected to submit their productions for censorship approval from Monday, 19th May 2025, to Sunday, 25th May 2025,” he added.
EXPLORE MORE: Queens of Kannywood: The women shaping Northern Nigeria’s film industry
He further cautioned that failure to comply with the Board’s directive within the specified timeframe would result in legal repercussions.
This clampdown reinforces the Board’s commitment to enforcing content regulations, a stance that has historically drawn both support and criticism from different segments of the film industry and the public.
READ MORE: Jnr Pope’s Father, Ozor Luke Odonwodo, passes away a year after actor’s tragic death