Kano censorship board halts 22 hausa film series over regulatory breach

This directive was announced by the Board’s Executive Secretary, Abba El-Mustapha, following a management meeting convened earlier this week.

In a formal statement, the Board’s Information Officer, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, explained that the affected projects failed to undergo the mandatory vetting process required by state law prior to distribution or broadcast.

“The Board has suspended 22 Hausa film series for violating our guidelines, which require that all films be submitted for censorship before public release,” Sulaiman stated.