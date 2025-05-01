Chike warms hearts with new acoustic project 'Son Of Chike Stripped'

From his critically acclaimed debut album 'Boo of the Booless,' Chike has dispayed a knack for storytelling and soulful melodies that struck a chord with listeners, thus earning him acclaim a star whose music ricly capture the delicate matters of the heart.

Chike's third album, 'Son of Chike' released in 2024, is a testament to his ability to straddle the worlds of R&B, folk music, and Afrobeats as he delivers engaging records that showcase his range.

After enjoying acclaim for the rich diversity the album offers and winning the awards for Viewers Choice and Best Collaboration at the 17th Headies, Chike is back with the acoustic version of 'Son of Chike'.

The seven-track acoustic reimagining strips his music down to its emotional core.

This stripped-down version breathes new life into some of Chike’s most cherished tracks, offering fans an intimate listening experience. Inspired by his beloved Tuesday acoustic sessions on social media.

Tracks like 'Mma (Beauty)'are a tender ode to a lover, while 'Apple' is a reassuring declaration of devotion and love.



Longtime collaborator DeeYasso handles production, preserving the warmth and intimacy that define Chike’s music.

Chike’s songs have become the soundtrack to love stories across generations.

Whether it’s the rush of new romance or the ache of lost love, his music speaks to the heart.