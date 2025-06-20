Kiddwaya responds to backlash over Benue donation appeal

Reality TV star and billionaire heir, Kiddwaya, has responded to mounting criticism over his recent appeal for public donations to support victims of the Benue massacre, which left over 200 people dead.
The BBNaija alum had earlier called on Nigerians to contribute to relief efforts via the Kiddwaya Foundation, urging donations of any amount—from ₦500 to ₦500,000—to assist displaced families in Benue.
However, the appeal quickly sparked backlash online, with many accusing the media personality of hypocrisy and tone-deafness, given his history of flaunting private jets, luxury vacations, and expensive taste on social media.
On June 19, 2025, Kiddwaya took to X with a press statement acknowledging the backlash and explaining his reasons.
I’ve seen the comments. I hear the backlash. I didn’t post about Benue for clout, I posted because I genuinely care. I am a Benue indigene and a proud Benue man. What’s happening there breaks my heart, and I couldn’t just look away.
I took the donation post down because I saw the pain and misunderstanding it caused, not because I’m ashamed of helping, but because I respect your voices, even the angry ones.
Kiddwaya emphasised that his focus remains on the victims of the Benue massacre and pledged to continue using his platform to help people.
Let me say this clearly. I will not stop caring. I will not stop showing up when lives are on the line. And I will continue to use what I have, my voice, my platform, and my resources, to help, no matter what anyone says. This isn’t about me. It never was. It’s about the Benue people, and i hope that when the noise fades, we’ll all remember what truly matters.