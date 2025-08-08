Kate Henshaw slams “anyhowness” after Kwam1 airport scandal

Actress Kate Henshaw has sharply criticised the handling of a recent airport security breach involving Fuji legend Kwam1 (King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal), describing it as another display of “anyhowness” in Nigeria.

Kwam1 was accused of violating aviation security protocols at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport when he allegedly attempted to board a ValueJet flight with an alcohol-filled flask.

Reports indicate he refused to comply with warnings to step aside for security checks, spilled the liquid on an airline officer, and tried to block the aircraft on the tarmac.

The incident prompted intervention by aviation security officers, suspension of ValueJet crew, and calls for his arrest by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which urged the Inspector-General of Police to prosecute the singer and recommended placing him on a no-fly list.

Reacting on X, Kate Henshaw questioned how such a lapse could occur, stressing that the situation would have been handled differently if Kwam1 was a non-celebrity.

How is a passenger allowed to stand so close to an aircraft whose doors have closed, engine started & it’s ready for takeoff? If na ordinary Nigerian like me, agenda go agend. Make we continue to move like we are in the zoo pls! It suits us.