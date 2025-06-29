Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has condemned the practice of age-shaming older people among younger people, describing it as “utterly incredulous and laughable.”

Speaking in a video message, Henshaw faulted younger people for always resorting to this practice as a way to shame and insult older people, asking them, “do you people want to die young?”

She noted that the practice is more common amongst men as she strongly declared that “nobody can shame me”, adding that “aging is a privilege denied so many.”

The actress questioned who gave a few people in society the right to decide and set the standards for age and appearance.

She said: “It is utterly incredulous and laughable that the first thing out of people’s mouths, especially those who are younger than you, especially the young men, the younger ones, when they want to think that they want to shame you, is to say, old, this old person, old woman, old.

“Do you people want to die young? It’s a question that I need you to answer. Because when you wish people happy birthdays and long life, why do you think that abusing or using the word old, you are old, will make someone feel less than who they are? Me, nobody can shame me. Nobody. Nobody can shame me on anything. That’s the real truth.

“It is a tired old line that should be done away with. Aging is a privilege denied so many. The freedom that I have, that many who are my age get from just being themselves. I’m not giving to cobble what y’all think about is a superpower. You have no idea what it feels like to be at my age or older. So when you people use those lines, it’s like, I laugh.

“Because there are people who want to get to this age, they pray. And then you think that you can age shame people. And then you think you can also tell them how to dress, how to look. You haven’t been to that age. So why do you think that you can dictate to anyone older than you, how they should appear? Let me tell you, you’re going at the days when society is not a ghost. I keep asking, who is society?

“Society is made up of you and I, everyone else out there. Billions of people in the world, across the globe. And people think that a few people in the hamlets or in a village can decide or dictate, feel that this is how things should be. Who are you? And who made you set the standard? And who set you as the standard? And who made you the principal, judge and jury? Ageism is dead. It’s dead. Unless people are insecure about who they are and their age. Because it makes no sense.

“I am proud and I’m sure there are many people out there who are happy that they have gotten to the age they have gotten. To be honest. Because you wish, you so wish. But if you keep thinking that you can age shame, broke shame, just shame. You will be the one bearing the brunt of the shame at the end of the day. Anyway, so that’s my true cover on age shame. All this, all that, this and that. It’s tiring. Can’t you have a better abuse or insult? Something that will really hit home. Without still be anything that they will say to me these days. Doesn’t bother me. But for anyone out there who feels like, Oh my age is, please just live your life.

“You see this life. Nobody has the manual for it. Nobody knows tomorrow. Nobody knows the next second. You keep living your life for people. You’ll be so disappointed. Just face God. Face you. Face yourself. Because if you really have honest conversations with yourself. There’s nothing anybody can tell you. Because they’re not speaking to you. They’re speaking at you. Two different things. You know who you are. Stand in your truth. Stand in all of your awesomeness, your wholeness, your power. In who you are. You are created differently.