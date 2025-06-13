Everything is crumbling - Kate Henshaw laments Nigeria’s state

Veteran Nigerian actress and activist, Kate Henshaw, has criticised the nation’s leadership, saying there is little to celebrate in Nigeria’s 26 years of uninterrupted democracy.

Speaking during a Democracy Day special on Channels Television, Henshaw expressed deep disappointment over the current state of the country, questioning the impact of democratic governance on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“There is no middle class and we cannot tell any more lies to ourselves,” she stated firmly.

Henshaw noted that despite over two decades of civilian rule, citizens continue to grapple with widespread insecurity, poverty, and the collapse of key sectors, which she said have made life unbearable for many.

Everything around us is crumbling and Nigerians are barely holding on by the skin of their teeth. We cannot keep quiet. There must be justice, equity, and security for the people for their lives and property.

Despite her frustrations, Henshaw urged Nigerians not to give up hope. She emphasised the importance of civic engagement and holding leaders accountable.

But I still hold on to hope that we will have a country to live in, for our children — something they can build on.

Kate Henshaw joins a growing number of Nigerian celebrities and public figures who have voiced concerns over the country’s direction under its current leadership, including rapper Falz who recently declared that Nigeria has moved backwards in President Tinubu’s two years in office.