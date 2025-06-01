Nigerian men see women as less than human - Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken a swipe at the perception and treatment of women by Nigerian men.

Addressing gender inequality in Nigeria during an appearance on Arise TV, the respected actress who recently celebrated 32 years in Nollywood stressed that Nigerian men don't see women as their equal.

Drawing on the Christian Bible, Henshaw argued that, by virtue of the creation story, the Christian God created women to be equal to men and not below them.

The actress also faulted the Nigerian law for enabling men to treat women as though they are beneath them.

She said, "God created man and woman. He created the man first, no doubt. Even pastors and churches are at fault for this. He (God) brought the woman from the side, not from the head over the man or from under to be beneath him but beside, to reign beside him, to be fruitful, multiply and bring up children and grow together but Nigerian men see women as less than human that is why when you leave these shores and go somewhere else, they show you people pepper.

"You see us as this wood…even our laws, the violence against person’s prohibition laws favours the man…A man is reasonably allowed to chastise his wife."