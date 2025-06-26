It’s not like buying a bag! - Kate Henshaw blasts casual surrogacy

Kate Henshaw, a well-known Nollywood actress, has started a debate. She spoke out about surrogacy in Nigeria. Henshaw warns that this practice may be taking advantage of poor women.
In a recent sit-down on News Central, the award-winning actress criticised how some women opt for surrogacy despite having no medical need for it, citing social media personality Ifeoluwa, who recently went viral.
“I watched Ife's video and I was wondering, why?” She asked.
She's healthy and has nothing wrong with her. Why does she think she can? I just stayed clear out of it. It is a means to exploit people who are not financially capable. You just pay them and tell them to have your child for you, but then what would make you want to look after them?
Henshaw warned that without proper legal and ethical frameworks, surrogacy in Nigeria could become a dangerous tool for exploitation.
Are you bound under any laws are legal framework to ensure that they are taken care of before and after they deliver the baby for you. What documents are being signed? What is the ethical framework?
She emphasised that surrogacy was originally created to give hope to people with genuine medical challenges and not as a convenience to those who don’t want to go through it.
Surrogacy is a thing of giving hope to those who cannot have their kids or have medical complications but want to bring forth a child. It shouldn't be something that should be done lightly like you're going to buy a bag. There are lots of emotions attached to carrying a child.
Apart from the changes in the body, it's mental. There's a lot going on and they can die. It's not something that can be thought of lightly. I hope Nigeria rises up and we implement laws that actively work.