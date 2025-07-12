Priscilla Ojo, Nigerian influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has converted to Islam from Christianity, according to her husband, Juma Jux.

The Tanzanian singer, who is Muslim, married Priscilla earlier in the year in a talk of African ceremony that went on for days and spanned two countries, Nigeria and Tanzania.

However, speaking in an interview with Afrik Media, Juma confirmed his wife’s religion switch but admitted that it was rather difficult to convince her and that he had help by way of counsel from religious leaders.

He explained that the religious leaders taught him how to handle the matter with delicacy and understanding.

Juma highlighted how all of these culminated in helping Priscilla come to understand Islam better, which then led to her conversion.

On their highly publicised wedding, Juma said he had a dream about how the wedding was going to go, and he knew everything about the wedding ahead of time.

He added that he is a lucky man to have found someone who wants the same thing as him.

“I knew everything when it came to my wedding. I had a dream about it, I was so lucky to find someone who wants the same thing as I,” Juma said about the wedding.