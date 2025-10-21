Iyabo Ojo welcomes Priscilla, Grandson, and Juma to Lagos in Grand style

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has hosted a grand celebration in Lagos to welcome her daughter, Priscilla, her son-in-law Juma Jux, and their baby boy, Rakeem, to Nigeria.

In a video posted to Instagram on October 21, 2025, the proud grandmother showed the moment the Mkambalas walked into the surprise gathering at her home, where friends and family were waiting to welcome them. The happy moment, filled with hugs, laughter, and cheers from loved ones, has melted hearts across social media.

Just months ago, Iyabo Ojo was in Canada to welcome the birth of her grandson Rakeem. This is the toddler’s first visit to Nigeria, where his parents tied the knot in a lavish wedding earlier in the year, before another ceremony in Tanzania.

Baby Rakeem’s Birth in Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Priscilla and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, welcomed their son in August 2025 in Canada. The internet caught a glimpse of the baby boy after Iyabo Ojo shared a picture of herself holding Rakeem, while sitting next to Priscilla in the operating room.

Just weeks after his birth, baby Rakeem received his Canadian passport, which officially made him a citizen of three countries.

The Tanzania Reunion

Following the naming ceremony, Priscilla and Rakeem travelled to Tanzania to reunite with Juma Jux after weeks apart. The singer organised a grand homecoming party at his residence and shared glimpses of the blue-themed event on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

In celebration of Baby Rakeem’s first month, Priscilla posted an adorable picture of the infant on social media.

Naming Ceremony: 40 Days of Life

Shortly after their return to Tanzania, the couple marked baby Rakeem’s 40th day and official naming ceremony in Tanzania. Family and friends gathered for the grand traditional celebration, and the event was captured in heartwarming videos shared online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome To Lagos