God’s Design: A timeline of Priscilla and Juma Jux’s love story and controversies

From strangers in an airport lounge to one of Africa’s most talked-about couples, Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux have taken fans on a whirlwind journey of love, culture, and celebration. From viral music video appearances to lavish multi-city weddings and a pregnancy reveal, their relationship has been anything but ordinary.

Here’s a timeline of how it all unfolded:

Early 2024 – Where It All Began

The pair first met in Rwanda during a business trip. Juma Jux had missed his flight and couldn’t get a business-class seat—Priscilla caught his attention when she laughed at his frustration. They later stayed at the same hotel, where a mutual friend, Chioma Goodhair, helped spark a conversation

June /July 2024 – Hard launches

In June, Priscilla appeared in Jux’s music video for “Maboss,” sparking dating rumors.

By July 2024, Priscilla and her man went Instagram official after she hard launched him with a simple Instagram caption: “Mine,” thus confirming their relationship publicly.

August 2024- Juma Jux meets Iyabo Ojo

Social media was abuzz with engagement speculations in August 2024, when Juma Jux came down to Nigeria to meet Priscilla’s mother - Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo. Timelines were flooded with videos of the actress’s warm welcome for her daughter’s man.

September 2024- Engagement!

In September 2024, the engagement speculations were confirmed when Iyabo Ojo revealed the posted a pre-wedding photoshoot video of the lovebirds. As expected, social media blew up with reactions and congratulatory messages. Subsequently, Jux dedicated the song “Ololufe Mi” (featuring Diamond Platnumz) to Priscilla, with her appearing in the music video.

February 2025 – Nikkah in Tanzania

On February 8–9, Priscilla held their Islamic Nikkai in Dar es Salaam where she adopted the name Hadiza Mkambala, taking her husband’s surname. Juxlater revealed that it was a bit difficult convincing her to convert to Islam, but she eventually opened up the idea.

When pictures and videos of the ceremony circulated online, it was noted that Priscilla’s father was not present at the event to give her away in marriage. This led to reports and controversies claiming that he did not approve of the marriage, and others stating that he was not involved in his children’s lives because of Iyabo Ojo. Priscilla herself shut the rumours down quickly by posting a screenshot of her facetime call with him, on that day.

February 2025 - Put a ring on it...again!

On February 12, Juma proposed again in Lagos before family and friends, gifting her yet another diamond ring. On Valentine’s Day, he released “Si Mimi,” another song dedicated to her.

April 2025 – Traditional & White Weddings in Lagos

On April 17, Priscilla and Jux celebrated their Yoruba traditional wedding at a luxurious ceremony in Lagos, attended by top celebrities. Two days later, they held a white wedding ceremony on a scenic Lagos beach, in a more intimate setting.

April 2025 - Alleged hostility towards the wedding from Lizzy Anjorin

Iyabo Ojo and fellow actress Lizzy Anjorin had been at loggerheads for years, going at each other on social media, and this is public knowledge. During Priscilla’s wedding festivities, reports made their way online alleging that Lizzu Anjorin voiced out hateful opinions about Priscilla and the wedding.

The backlash was swift and Anjorin was quick to shut the rumours down, stressing that she was not hating on the wedding.

"Let’s forget about the mother. Let’s face the daughter. Who will ever hate such a wedding? Who dares to hate such a wedding? Do we want to talk about how focused that lady is? How determined she is?” she said.

May 2025 – Final Celebration in Tanzania

On May 28, the couple hosted their final wedding reception in Tanzania—Juma’s hometown. The grand event marked the end of their multi-phase celebrations. Jux joked it was “the final one because my wife is tired already. After the festivities were finally done, the pair moved to Tanzania.

June 2025 - Controversy with Tanzanian Blogger

In June, a popular Tanzanian blogger by the name of Mange Kimambi made a controversial social media post urging Priscilla and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, to refrain from posting their festivities in order to avoid distracting Tanzanians during their political period. The post garnered reactions from people, including Priscilla’s mother who took to social media to warn Kimambi against speaking on her child.

July 2025 – Pregnancy Announcement

Priscilla confirmed the speculations about her pregnancy and announced she was expecting their first child. They shared framed maternity photos with the caption: “Mom & Dad. Blessed, Grateful, Thankful.”

Controversy about the baby's conception

Following the official announcement, more controversy followed with many social media users alleging that Priscilla got impregnated outside of wedlock, and others ascertaining the timeframe of her child’s conception.

In response to the ‘Womb watchers,’ Priscilla revealed that she was married before the official Nikkah ceremony.

“Womb watchers and calculators, another confusion for you. This was the first time we got married after our private introduction last year. We were already married before the Nikkah we posted. That one was to celebrate with friends and family," she said.

July 2025 - Baby Shower in Canada