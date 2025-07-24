Priscilla Ojo and Tanzanian singer hubby Juma Jux expecting first child together

Love is still very much in the air for Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian boo, Juma Jux and now the couple is about to take on a whole new chapter as they announce their pregnancy.

On Thursday night, the lovebirds took to Instagram with a joint post that had their fans and followers buzzing. In the photo carousel, Priscilla’s growing baby bump was on full display as she and her man posed lovingly. The caption? Simple but sweet:

MOM & DAD



BLESSED • GRATEFUL • THANKFUL.

They didn’t spill too many details, like how far along she is or whether the baby’s already here, but that didn’t stop the internet from going wild.

From celebrities to close friends and die-hard fans, the couple’s comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages, emojis, and lots of heart-eyed reactions.

This exciting update comes just months after their lavish, multi-location wedding celebration that had social media in a chokehold. First, there was the traditional engagement ceremony in Lagos that blended Yoruba culture and glitz in true Naija style.

Then came a dreamy white wedding in Zanzibar, where the couple sealed the deal in front of family, friends, and fellow celebs. It was giving fairy tale, and now they’re giving baby fever.

Priscilla's mother, Iyabo Ojo also congratulated the pair sharing the maternity shoot via her own Instagram page also.

@juma_jux & @its.priscy, my darlings, I soak and cover you in the blood of Jesus. Your joy is permanent & your home is blessed in Jesus' name. Congratulations.



Sexiest grandma loaded