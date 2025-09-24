I’ve Been Celibate 3 Years – Tiwa Savage Might Be Getting Sex Toys For Christmas

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has shocked social media after revealing that she has been celibate for three whole years.

She made the revelation while appearing as a guest on the popular American radio show The Breakfast Club, where she talked about her musical journey and addressed some controversies surrounding her personal and romantic life. While there, she confessed that she had not been intimate with anyone in three years.

"I've gone like 3 years without sex," she said. "It's not something I really like or I'm crazy about. I have to be with someone to think about sex with them."

Tiwa Savage’s confession comes days after she revealed the traumatising experience she had to endure after her sex tapes leaked in 2022. It might also be worth noting that her revelation of a 3-year-long celibacy coincides with the sex tape episode.

Sex Toys for Christmas

During the interview, the singer also light-heartedly revealed that she doesn’t even use sex toys. “I don’t even use sex toys, maybe I need to, maybe that’s what I need for Christmas,” she said, revealing the absolute state of her celibacy.

If you are a Tiwa Savage fan, perhaps you now have an idea what to get the Queen of Afrobeats for Christmas aside from streaming her recently released album ‘This One Is Personal’.

Scared of Love, But Still Hoping for Mr. Right

At the Breakfast Club, Tiwa Savage answered questions about no longer caring for a romantic relationship. She said she finds love in her son and in her community. She’s also been married before, and at 45 years old, searching for love isn’t top of her mind.

“I love my son, I love my team. I love my friends. I have been married before. I am not young. I am 45,” she says about her desires for romantic love.

She also admitted that her celibacy is directly tied to her lack of romantic relationships.



In a recent interview on HOT97FM, the singer admitted that while she’s scared of falling in love due to past romantic experiences, she’s still hoping to find the right one, and she prays that her trauma doesn’t stop her from identifying who it is whenever they show up.