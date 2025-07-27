I’ve barely been eating for almost 2 months - Blaqbonez opens up on weight loss

Nigerian rapper Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has offered fans an explanation for his noticeable sudden weight loss.

Netizens had started raising eyebrows after the rapper posted a photo of himself looking leaner on X.

He was wearing a British-inspired outfit — a turtleneck sweatshirt, shirt, and skirt — while sporting loose, dreadlocked hair.

After noticing the weight loss, a fan asked the rapper if he was “losing his life,” while another bluntly said, “You’re dieing bro.” This prompted the artist to address the issue directly.

Helping his fans make sense of his weight loss, Blaqbonez explained that his leaner frame is a result of his struggle to eat while abroad.

He noted further that his preference for Nigerian cuisine means he finds it difficult to eat outside Nigeria.

He revealed that he has been on the road for nearly two months, working intensely on the final stages of his upcoming album, which has left him with little appetite and limited food options.

Blaqbonez assured fans that he is fine despite his lean appearance. He also promised to regain his weight soon while also reaffirming his dedication to delivering what he described as the best album experience ever.

“My problem is I only like Nigerian food, so whenever I leave the country, I struggle to eat. I have been on the road for almost 2 months, barely eating, cos I want to give u guys the best album experience ever. I’d add some weight soon. No Excuses,” he wrote.

Blaqbonez had his major break in the music industry with his 2021 debut album ‘Sex Over Love’.