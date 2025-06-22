'They want to kill me' - Blaqbonez cries out amid beef with Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has raised the alarm that his life is being threatened by some persons he refused to name.

The rapper made the claim in a post on X while responding to a fan who expressed worry after saying he won’t spend 15 years in the music industry despite being just 29.

In addition, Blaq claimed in his post that his fans have nothing to worry about as he’d already recorded three albums to keep his legacy alive in the event of his death.

The fan with the handle @LfCPraise had written, “I no understand, no kpai o. Abeg.”

In response, the rapper wrote, “Them say them go kill me, but I don record enough for 3 more albums, no fear, because rap actually hard for some people.”

This exchange between the rapper and the fan happened amid a raging beef between Blaq and fellow rapper Odumodublvck.

The beef escalated on Sunday, with both rappers launching direct attacks.

It all started days ago after Blaq dissed Odumodublvck in his latest song with A-Q, ‘Who’s Really Rapping.’

The duo initially started throwing indirect shades at each other on X. Still, the situation has since escalated after Odumodublvck replied to a tweet by Blaq claiming rap is difficult for some rappers.

Odumodublvck countered Blaq, saying if rap was difficult for him, his (Blaqbonez’s) last hit wouldn’t be a collaboration with him.

He claimed that he is “everything” Blaq aims to be. He wrote, “If rap hard for me, your last hit no go dey with me. I’m everything you want to be, n*gga.

“Your spirit is weak.”

Responding, Blaq challenged Odumodublvck to go to the studio and reply to his diss track through bars and stop fighting on social media.

He wrote, “Enter studio and get TF out my mentions. This no be Twitter warfare. And stop calling the whole industry crying about me. No be so Kendrick Lamar dey do. Hip-hop legacy.”

Odumodublvck responded, saying his beef with Blaq is beyond the studio, stressing that it isn’t rap beef, and adding that they would meet on the street.