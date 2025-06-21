'It’s a tough time being born in Nigeria' - Rapper Illbliss laments

Nigerian rapper Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, popularly known as Illbliss, has spoken about how the situation in Nigeria is affecting the citizens, especially the youths.

The ‘Bank Alert’ singer said this while appearing on the recent episode of The Real Shareholders podcast.

Regarding how the country's situation affects the citizens, the rapper said, “It’s a tough time being a young person in Nigeria. It’s a tough time ageing in Nigeria. It’s a tough time being born in Nigeria.”

Illbliss also lamented the negative impact of woke culture on young Nigerians, saying it has caused them to drop the threshold for what is considered acceptable.

He noted that this young generation has deemphasised hard work and embraced entitlement instead.

The 46-year-old rapper also drew attention to how the young generation has normalised drug abuse.

He said, “This generation celebrates not just mediocrity but also lack of decision. Everything is ‘cool.’ So, under the cool theory people are allowed to overdose on drugs, they are allowed to live their lives the way they want to. They are allowed to not work and be entitled. So, there are so many things that are going on with young people these days.”

Illbliss further highlighted how the Nigerian government is largely to blame for the prevalent decadence in this generation, using personal experiences to drive home his point.

He said, “Also, the government has woefully failed young people in this country in recent years. I know boys who are telling me, ‘Oga boss, we dey street, we dey press because government no send.’ That’s their reality.