Illbliss narrates how he was told by a marketer to go get a Terry G verse

In a recent interview, Nigerian hip hop veteran Illbliss narrated how he was asked to work with Terry G for a better shot at mainstream success.

According to Illbliss, after recording his first album 'Dat Ibo Boy' in 2009, he went to the famous Alaba Market, which was the hub for music and movie distribution in Nigeria, to look for a marketer for the album.

He shared that he approached the famous Obaino, who was marketing the songs of many of Nigeria's biggest stars. Illbliss narrated how Obaino acknowledged the quality of his rap but dismissed it for its lack of commercial appeal.

The multi-award-winning rapper and music executive shared that he approached Abu Ventures, one of the biggest marketers, who told him that he wasn't looking to make any new investments.



"Abu Ventures told me he just paid Timaya 7 million naira, and he was done for the year," Illbliss shared the experience in Alaba Market, which had musicians at the mercy of businessmen.

Illbliss revealed that he called his late friend B Elect, who told him to go to a marketer named Iyke D Don. This marketer told him to go work with Terry G.



He shared that at Iyke D Don's office, he was shown some compilation CDs with street hop star Terry G as the recurring artist.



"Iyke D Don told me to go look for Terry G and make a song with him. So I went to Fagba, I met Terry, he made 'Aye Po Gan' and the rest is history."

In 2009, when Illbliss collaborated with Terry G, the street hop star was a major star whose music was dominating the mainstream. 'Aye Po Gan' would become a massive hit and bring Illbliss mainstream success.