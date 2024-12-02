It's a girl - Actress Wofai Fada welcomes first child with her husband

Nigerian actress and comedian, Wofai Fada, is the latest mum in town.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2024 to announce the good news with her circle of fans, friends, and followers.

Wofai Fada also added that she and her husband, Taiwo Cole, are grateful for the 'precious gift', noting that her joy is complete.

"We are Forever grateful to God for this precious gift❤️. Our princess is here. My joy is complete ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Taking to the comments section to rejoice with her, notable personalities and public figures wrote several congratulatory messages.

Maria Chike Benjamin wrote, "Congratulations beautiful mama!!! Aww May God treasure her all the days of her life ❤️❤️❤️"

"Ooh my ! So beautiful! Congratulations 🎊 ❤️❤️," wrote actress Regina Daniels.

Omoni Oboli wrote, "God is the greatest! Congratulations Wofai ❤️ God bless our new baby and her parents 🙏🏾❤️"

AY Makun wrote, "Wow! Congratulations dear. You are blessed beyond measure."

"Congratulations 😍🍾🎊🎉🎈 she’s so beautiful & precious 🥰," wrote Linda Osifo.

Recall that the comedian had announced her engagement to Taiwo on her Instagram page on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in loved-up photos of herself and her heartthrob. This was then followed with videos from the couple’s traditional wedding in Ugep, Cross River State, surfacing on social media.