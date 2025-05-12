If sight was leading me, I wouldn't marry my wife - Nigerian Pastor sparks reactions

In a now-circulating resurfaced video clip, a popular Nigerian pastor, Paul Enenche, has revealed that he married his wife, Dr Becky Enenche in spite of her looks at the time he met her.

In his words, "If sight was leading me, I wouldn't marry my wife."

The Benue State-born 56-year-old cleric, who heads the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, made this utterance while ministering on the pulpit to his congregation.

He also mentioned that he and his wife told their children this, stating that "she just was anyhow" and "never cared for nothing" at the time they knew each other before marriage.

Pastor Paul Enenche attributed this to the fact that she was a medical student.

He began,

If sight was leading me, I wouldn't marry my wife. I told my children the other day and they were all laughing. And she told them herself.

He continued,

Why? Because at that time, she never cared for nothing. She just was anyhow. That is, medical student: didn't care for anything. The hair was plaited mat permanently. She wore any dress available: shapeless.

Dr Becky Enenche, who was captured sitting in front of the congregation, laughed and corroborated his account, revealing that she wore mostly A-line skirts and jump-up sleeves when they met.

Pastor Paul Enenche added that,

There were flashy people around — very flashy. They were also spiritual and flashy. But God led otherwise.

Admonishing his congregation, he said,

Not everything that looks good in the moment has a future.

Nigerians react

Several mixed reactions have trailed this now-circulating resurfaced clip. Some netizens have expressed their displeasure with the cleric's utterances while others have criticised the growing trend of pastors making statements about their wives. Many do not think the cleric's statement is offensive.

Notable influencer, Rinu Oduala, wrote on X,

Why is it always the pastors? And why is it always about women’s subjugation?

An X user wrote,

It so crazy that someone will say this about his wife.

Another user commented,

And the wife will hear their so called husband say this and they’ll still stay in the marriage knowing that their husband is managing them.

A netizen wrote,

How is this a problematic statement for a Christian? “We walk by faith and not by sight” The way I look now, any babe that marries me can never be sight. Na GREAT FAITH.

Another wrote,

Obviously this statement is pulled out to cause trouble. Every man knows if you want to marry according to the will of God for your life. You can’t lead with your sight unless you will marry Wrong.