My wife stopped being attractive to me at a time - Nigerian Pastor admits; sparks reactions

Pastor Daniel Olawande, lead pastor of RCCG The Envoys, Lagos, has opened up about a time he got fed up with his wife and how she managed to revive his interest in her.

Speaking on the podcast "Love Gist", Pastor Olawande recounted how he felt disconnected from his wife, finding her less appealing and attractive.

He explained that the situation led him to seek the help of a mentor who intervened and invited his wife for a meeting.

After the intervention, he noted that his wife surprised him with a romantic evening at a hotel, complete with roses and a specially prepared meal.

Pastor Olawande acknowledged the romantic evening as what revived the romance and passion in their marriage.

He said, “There was a time that I felt disconnected from my babe, and I was just tired of her. I know you’ll be shocked to hear this but I was just tired, I was just fed up as in she wasn’t appealing to me anymore, she wasn’t attractive and I became overwhelmed, like she touches me, I’m touchy, like she was even the one asking for s3x at that time and I was not available. Any little thing, I was not excited anymore, and I don’t know what was happening, so I had to go to a mentor to talk to her about it.

“I don’t know what is happening, I get angry easily, I get emotional, I mean I just become defensive, I’m not just attracted to her as it were and we’ve not, of course when I fast, we don’t have s3x but this one, there’s no fasting and I’ve not been able to even come close to my wife for a while.

“I was just disconnected from her, and I was not really feeling it anymore, but I went to her mentor, and her mentor spoke to her, her mentor apologised on her behalf, her mentor said that she was going to talk to her, so her mentor called her for a meeting.

“I don’t know what they discussed and then the next evening, we were going out and my wife requested that I allow her to drive and then she drove the car and drove me to a hotel and I got there, she said we’re going to see somebody and then we’re going, I was like who am I going to see and I entered the room, I saw roses on the floor, roses on the bed, I saw a table set before me, a lot of, you know, a lot of different kinds of dishes and I’m like what’s this, what’s happening she said I made all this for you and I’m like wow, I sat down, I started eating, I was eating this, eating this, before I finished it, I transferred money to her, something immediately, you know, and then all the love that died, the love came back that night.”

His statements have since sparked varying reactions on social media. See below

You as a pastor went to report your WIFE to her mentor for doing what?? the mentor apologized on her behalf for doing what? She was still the one that carried you to hotel and surprised you? God abeg

You are not a PASTOR!! You are a princess

At some point in every marriage, there comes a season when your love for one another will be tried. Marriage is a joint task.Thank you pastor.

Baby girl I want to employ you to please never let him go, he really loves you don’t allow anyone experience him, thank you so much for your service

She’s our member shine shine ladies club

I think all young guys and ladies should be listening to this. this is one of the loopholes in marriage that most of our parents don't talk about. marriage is a prison. if not because of his personal

Mentor apologized to him as per King😂 congratulations to you all and what you people are marrying oh



The lady just dey there dey regret her choices