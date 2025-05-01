ICYMI: Moments from Chioma's surprise 30th birthday party

Chioma, the wife of Afrobeats sensation Davido, just turned the big 30 and May 30, 2025, was all about her! The day took an even better turn when she walked into a surprise birthday party in Atlanta, attended by her loved ones, close friends, and many associates.

The fun videos and pictures have flooded our social media timeline, ensuring that the fans did not miss out on the festivities…digitally, of course.

In case you missed it, here are some notable moments from Chioma’s birthday party:

The Surprise Itself:

Safe to say that the surprise was a success because Chioma was truly taken aback the moment she walked into the event hall and saw all the people who came to celebrate her. Videos and pictures showed the literal surprise in her eyes, which quickly turned into happiness.

New Whip, who this?

As if the birthday bash wasn't fun enough, Davido turned it up a notch by surprising his wife again. This time with a new car, a brand new, raven-coloured G-Wagon.

A Diamond Bracelet:

While on the dancefloor, evidently having the time of her life, Chioma was gifted a new diamond bracelet by Davido. The diamond bracelet is even said to be worth £52,000 for her birthday, exquisite.

Davido's speech to his woman: