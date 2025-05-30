I was molested as a child from age 5 to 9 - BBNaija’s Frodd opens up

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding singer Speed Darlington’s admission to raping a 15-year-old girl, BBNaija alumnus Frodd has revealed that he too was sexually abused as a child.

The father of two disclosed that he was raped by multiple domestic workers from when he was 5-years old until he was nine.

As a child, I was physically molested from the age of 5 to about 9 by different house helps we had except for the lady that nurtured me at my baby stage ( Aunty Chinenye) the rest may be reading this or they may be in different parts of the world, plus a certain neighbour.

Using himself as a point of reference, Frodd urged parents to be attentive towards their children and their reactions to adults around them.

When your little boy or girl starts becoming attracted or irritated by a big aunty or uncle (watch those aunty’s well), We couldn’t speak then because parents didn’t give us that relationship and they never read the room.

His comment sparked reactions and triggered discussions about sexual abuse, prompting people with similar experiences to share their stories.

See some reactions:

You would be surprised at the statistics of 1990s babies that were m0l3ted.Both male and female.I am so glad that in this era, parents have become conscious of such and more protective.

You see does big aunty that called us my husband , I won’t forget. Please protect your child from those AUNTY.

We are plenty. Make we just thank God for healing. 😊

People who molest kids are usually people who are very close to their parents

That women speaks up more often doesn’t mean men don’t get m0lested

Recall that Speed Darlington incurred the wrath of Nigerians earlier this week after his recent Instagram livestream went viral. During the live, he began to share his past experience and alleged that he had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at an unnamed hotel.

He then claimed that the girl was left bleeding after the sexual encounter and he had to pay the hotel staff ₦2,000 to have the sheets changed.