‘God bless Odogwu’ - Burna Boy gifts Portable N20m for beating Speed Darlington

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Badmus Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has confirmed that Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy has fulfilled his promise to give him N20 million if he beats Speed Darlington in their celebrity boxing match.

Portable posted a video on social media to confirm Burna made good on his promise and also used the opportunity to ask for a feature.

Portable emerged as the winner of the celebrity fight tagged 'Chaos in the Ring: Battle for Glory' after the first round when Speedy failed to return for the second round owing to a dislocated shoulder.

The injury meant Speedy left the ring in bandages before exiting the venue of the fight in an ambulance.

Hours after the fight, the rapper tried to downplay his injury, saying his shoulder was fixed inside the ambulance even before he left the venue.

In a video posted on social media by Portable, the ZaZoo Zehh singer asked his team to call Burna’s manager, who confirmed that the ‘Last Last’ singer had sent the money.

An excited Portable hailed Burna, calling him his helper, and said he would not keep the N20 million gift a secret, as he had been asked to by the manager.

Sharing the video of the interaction on his Instagram story, Portable wrote, “20 million from @burnaboygram. If you wanna be like Odogwu, can you do like Odogwu? God bless your family.”

Burna’s decision to reward Portable with a gift for beating Speedy may be connected to his fractured recent history with the rapper.