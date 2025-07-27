I do not work with Mekka anymore - Tiwa Savage announces split from manager

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has announced that she has parted ways with her manager, Kemi “Mekka” Akunyili.

She made the announcement in a series of posts on her Instagram story, where she also unveiled her new manager, Vanessa Amadi, warning the public against doing business with Mekka in her name.

Without going into particular details, Tiwa expressed frustration at the ongoing confusion and told fans and promoters that all her bookings should be done through her new manager.

She cautioned that she will not be liable for any financial loss arising from engagements with Mekka.

She expressed disappointment that, despite multiple notices, people still contact Mekka for bookings, leading to potential losses.

The single mother of one noted how she isn’t one to bring her issues on social media, but she had to on this issue because she is unable to reach every promoter individually.

She wrote, “I do not work with Mekka anymore

"Please for bookings contact vanessa.amadi@vapr.co.uk

"Any bookings that go through any other channel will be void and you will lose your money.”

“Abeg e don do. I have nothing to do with Mekka. Even if it goes through him and eventually gets to me, I will refuse booking.

"I have said it many times, but people still call him for bookings.

"I hate coming on social media for this, but I can’t reach every promoter individually.

"I just got a call that the money for a booking I have coming up was just paid to his personal account. Your people will lose your money. I’m saying it again for the last time because I will not be responsible for you losing your money”.