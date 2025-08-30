'I didn't stop liking Gigi Jasmine' - BBN's Victory explains settling for Joanna

Victory, the evicted BBNaija season 10 housemate, has cleared the air on the love triangle he created on the reality TV show between fellow contestants Gigi Jasmine and Joanna.

During Victory's time on the show, before his eviction last Sunday, he was embroiled in a love triangle where his affection shifted between two housemates.

Victory had initially shown interest in Gigi in the early part of the show before he turned to Joanna in the weeks leading to his eviction.

The drama that played out on the show for some time, leading up to the simultaneous eviction of Victory and Gigi, had fans buzzing with numerous questions.

However, speaking during a post-eviction interview, Victory explained himself to curious fans.

While noting that his interest in Gigi was genuine at the outset, he explained that his feelings evolved as he later developed a deeper connection with Joanna.

He stated that he strongly believes that it is possible for someone to like multiple people at the same time.

He said, “I came into the house and met a lot of people. Even though I made moves towards Gigi in the first week, I had to pause at some point in the show to evaluate my choices. It wasn’t a case of not liking her again; it was just a case of me liking someone else — Joanna.

“My fondness for Joanna started from choosing her as my guest during my tenure as Head of House. We got along well, and the likeness grew with time. At the end of the day, my philosophy is that you can like a thousand people depending on what you like them for.”