Victory, Gigi Jasmine evicted from BBNaija S10 show

The housemates in the Big Brother Naija season 10 house are now down to 22 following the eviction of two housemates, Victory and Gigi Jasmine, on Sunday’s eviction show.

The duo were the housemates evicted tonight, meaning the house, which opened with 29 housemates, has now seen six evictions and one withdrawal on medical grounds.

One more housemate could have been evicted if Big Brother had not stepped in to stop host Ebuka Obi–Uchendu, who had already returned to the house to ask the housemates who were up for eviction to be on their feet in the usual eviction night style.

In addition to the drama of eviction night, today’s show came with yet another themed Ebuka outfit. True to his practice on this season’s show, he stepped out in a look that told a story of its own.

Ebuka’s outfit paid homage to Nollywood icon Chidi Mokeme, famously dubbed GQ for his impeccable style. The look carried a relaxed, contemporary edge: a teal corduroy blazer worn open over a simple black t-shirt and trousers. He finished it with black sunglasses, a chain necklace, and a crossbody strap detail.

The choice of teal against black gave the outfit a striking balance, while the corduroy fabric introduced texture and a nod to retro style. The entire effect was understated but sharp, a perfect modern salute to a man whose fashion influence shaped an era.

Sharing photos of his latest eviction night outfit on Instagram, Ebuka wrote, “Inspired by Nollywood’s original fashion boy, Chidi Mokeme; so stylish he was nicknamed GQ.

“Almost three decades long actor, TV host and recent comeback king after a career-threatening battle with Bell’s palsy. Teacher.”