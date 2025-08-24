BBNaija S10: ‘Very dirty thing’ - Big Soso tackles Dede

A heated altercation occurred in the Big Brother Naija season 10 house early Sunday morning after Big Soso confronted fellow housemate Dede, accusing her of manipulating some men in the House.

The clash started when Big Soso accused Dede of “stringing along” multiple male housemates - Koyin, Kola and Jason Jae.

Big Soso said Dede appears to be playing what she described as “the fish game,” a reference to how she called the three male housemates who had shown interest in her “fishes” during a previous conversation with her friend Mide.

Big Soso noted that Dede is stringing the male housemates on despite claiming she has a romantic partner outside the House.

Labeling Dede’s behaviour as manipulative during the open confrontation, Big Soso launched a personal attack on Dede, calling her dirty.

A visibly upset Dede quickly defended herself, maintaining that her actions had been misunderstood.

Big Soso questioned: “Are you playing with your boys’ emotions?”

Dede snapped back: “I am not answerable to you.”

Big Soso further launched a personal attack on Dede, saying, “You think beauty is by doing make up, you no get character, you no sabi cook, you no sabi clean, you no dey wash you pant, very dirty thing.”

Dede replied: “If you don’t like me stay away from me.”

Big Soso: “If you wan do ashawo behavior dey run am.”

The confrontation quickly escalated into a loud war of words with both women directly calling each other out and refusing to back down.

With no end in sight and the atmosphere getting increasingly tense, male housemate, Koyin, stepped in and physically took Dede away.