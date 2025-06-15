TikTok celebrity couple, Jarvis and Peller, are going through a rough patch in their relationship, with both of them accusing the other of wrongdoings.

Jarvis, on her part, broke down in tears during a live-streaming session while opening up about the issues in their relationship.

In the emotionally charged live session that featured other popular TikTokers, Sandra Benede and Seun Pizzle, Jarvis accused Peller of consistently breaching her trust by publicly sharing private details of their relationship.

Jarvis disclosed that Peller's apparent inability to filter the things to make public about their relationship has led her to stop confiding in him altogether.

She said, "he doesn't know how to filter his words when he's live," expressing frustration about personal issues Peller discusses during his live sessions.

Jarvis admitted that there are a number of reasons for the recent disagreement. She said, “There are many reasons Peller is angry, but he’s taking it public. We’ve already talked about these things privately, but because it hasn’t been addressed online…”

Telling his side of the story during his own live session, Peller accused Jarvis of being secretive, saying she's in the habit of not informing him of her plans in advance.

He insisted that he’s open with her about his life and doesn’t hold anything back.

An apparently frustrated Peller went on to say he's been deeply hurt by Jarvis, and he is only now trying to take her back.

He said, “How can I claim this kind of girl? Do you know what this girl did? I don’t like Jarvis; she has offended me. I’m just helping her life now. I’m trying to accept her back, but she has already hurt me.”