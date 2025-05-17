I admire Burna Boy, but I can't date him - BBN’s Uriel.

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate Uriel Oputa has said she cannot date Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

Despite her declaration about dating Burna, the reality TV star admitted to admiring the Afrobeats king.

Speaking in a trending video, Uriel explained that her position is based on her knowledge of her limits and what she brings to the table.

She said, “I can’t date Burna Boy, I will only want to cook for him because I don’t have the liver."

Furthermore, Uriel explained that if she enters a relationship, she wants to be the only woman-no competition, no drama–but she fears the singer’s success would be a hindrance.

She also noted that Burna’s past high-profile relationships with superstars are something she cannot compete with, adding that she’s just a simple person who has only well-prepared home meals to offer.

“He will make me cry. I can’t compete with other women like Chloe Bailey, Steff London. I’m just a simple person. The only thing I can offer him is home-cooked food,” she said.

Away from Burna, Uriel disclosed that she hopes to settle down in the next two years. However, she cautioned that the timing has to be right and that it must be with the right person.

Burna has had a few public relationships, most recently with American singer Chloe Bailey. The relationship didn’t last very long and ended controversially, not long after it was confirmed in February, after hints of it were dropped in December 2024.