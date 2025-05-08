Pulse logo
2025 BET Awards: Ayra Starr, Tems, Burna Boy, Rema, others bag nominations; See Full List

08 May 2025 at 19:45
Ayra Starr, Tems, Burna Boy, Rema, others bag BET nominations
Ayra Starr, Tems, Burna Boy, Rema, others bag BET nominations

The 2025 BET Awards are shaping up to be a celebration of Nigerian excellence, per usual, with Afrobeats stars leading the charge on the international stage. This year’s nominees list shows a strong presence of the genre’s powerhouses making global waves.

Mavin Records' golden girl Ayra Starr scored an impressive three nominations, bagging nods for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best New Artist, and Best International Act. Her recognition further cements her status as a global force in the music scene.

Tems, known for her haunting vocals and soulful lyricism, picked up two nominations in the BET Her category for her empowering tracks ‘Burning’ and ‘Hold On’. 

The Nigerian wave didn’t stop there. Burna Boy, Rema, and Shallipopi also earned well-deserved nominations.

On the global front, Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with 10 nods, followed closely by Doechii, Future, GloRilla, and Drake with six nominations each. Metro Boomin, SZA, and The Weeknd also earned multiple nominations.

The winners will be revealed during the live ceremony on June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, broadcast on BET

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Album of the Year

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U
Drake & Partynextdoor

11:11 Deluxe
Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal
Doechii

Cowboy Carter
Beyoncé

Glorious
GloRilla

GNX
Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow
The Weeknd

We Don’t Trust You
Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & Partynextdoor

Flo

Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

30 For 30
SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar

Alter Ego
Doechii feat. JT

Are You Even Real
Teddy Swims feat. Givēon

Beckham
Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo

Bless
Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

Like That
Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Sticky
Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

Timeless
The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

Bossman DLow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

3AM in Tokeyo
Key Glock

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey

After Hours
Kehlani

Denial Is a River
Doechii

Family Matters
Drake

Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar

Timeless
The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Type Shit
Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthePlug

Bossman DLow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

A God (There Is)
Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson

Amen
Pastor Mike Jr.

Better Days
Fridayy

Church Doors
Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)

Constant
Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

Deserve to Win
Tamela Mann

Faith
Rapsody

Rain Down on Me
GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

Residuals
Chris Brown

Denial Is a River
Doechii

Nokia
Drake

Like That
Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

TGIF
GloRilla

Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar

Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Brokey
Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Basky (UK)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

MC Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajulicosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

KWN (UK)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (UK)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

Beautiful People
Mary J. Blige

Blackbiird
Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

Bloom
Doechii

Burning
Tems

Defying Gravity
Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande

Heart of a Woman
Summer Walker

Hold On
Tems

In My Bag
Flo & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierce

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Young Stars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry

