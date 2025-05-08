2025 BET Awards: Ayra Starr, Tems, Burna Boy, Rema, others bag nominations; See Full List

The 2025 BET Awards are shaping up to be a celebration of Nigerian excellence, per usual, with Afrobeats stars leading the charge on the international stage. This year’s nominees list shows a strong presence of the genre’s powerhouses making global waves.

Mavin Records' golden girl Ayra Starr scored an impressive three nominations, bagging nods for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best New Artist, and Best International Act. Her recognition further cements her status as a global force in the music scene.

Tems, known for her haunting vocals and soulful lyricism, picked up two nominations in the BET Her category for her empowering tracks ‘Burning’ and ‘Hold On’.

The Nigerian wave didn’t stop there. Burna Boy, Rema, and Shallipopi also earned well-deserved nominations.

On the global front, Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with 10 nods, followed closely by Doechii, Future, GloRilla, and Drake with six nominations each. Metro Boomin, SZA, and The Weeknd also earned multiple nominations.

The winners will be revealed during the live ceremony on June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, broadcast on BET.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Album of the Year

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Drake & Partynextdoor 11:11 Deluxe

Chris Brown Alligator Bites Never Heal

Doechii Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé Glorious

GloRilla GNX

Kendrick Lamar Hurry Up Tomorrow

The Weeknd We Don’t Trust You

Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox Ayra Starr Coco Jones Kehlani Muni Long Summer Walker SZA Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars Chris Brown Drake Fridayy Leon Thomas Teddy Swims The Weeknd Usher

Best Group

41 Common & Pete Rock Drake & Partynextdoor Flo Future & Metro Boomin Jacquees & Dej Loaf Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

30 For 30

SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar Alter Ego

Doechii feat. JT Are You Even Real

Teddy Swims feat. Givēon Beckham

Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo Bless

Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug Like That

Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar Luther

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Sticky

Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne Timeless

The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B Doechii Doja Cat GloRilla Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Rapsody Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug Bossman DLow Burna Boy Drake Future Kendrick Lamar Key Glock Lil Wayne Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

3AM in Tokeyo

Key Glock A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Shaboozey After Hours

Kehlani Denial Is a River

Doechii Family Matters

Drake Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar Timeless

The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti Type Shit

Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak B Pace Productions & Jacquees Benny Boom Cactus Jack Cole Bennett Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar Dave Meyers Foggieraw Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41 Ayra Starr BigXthePlug Bossman DLow Dee Billz Leon Thomas October London Shaboozey Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

A God (There Is)

Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson Amen

Pastor Mike Jr. Better Days

Fridayy Church Doors

Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix) Constant

Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula Deserve to Win

Tamela Mann Faith

Rapsody Rain Down on Me

GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

Residuals

Chris Brown Denial Is a River

Doechii Nokia

Drake Like That

Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar TGIF

GloRilla Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar Luther

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Brokey

Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil) Ayra Starr (Nigeria) Basky (UK) Black Sherif (Ghana) Ezra Collective (UK) Joé Dwèt Filé (France) MC Luanna (Brazil) Rema (Nigeria) SDM (France) Tyla (South Africa) Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania) Ajulicosta (Brazil) Amabbi (Brazil) Dlala Thukzin (South Africa) Dr Yaro (France) KWN (UK) Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa) Merveille (France) Odeal (UK) Shallipopi (Nigeria) TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

Beautiful People

Mary J. Blige Blackbiird

Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts Bloom

Doechii Burning

Tems Defying Gravity

Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande Heart of a Woman

Summer Walker Hold On

Tems In My Bag

Flo & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Luther: Never Too Much Mufasa: The Lion King One of Them Days Rebel Ridge The Piano Lesson The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierce Aldis Hodge Anthony Mackie Colman Domingo Denzel Washington Jamie Foxx Joey Bada$$ Kevin Hart Sterling K. Brown Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day Angela Bassett Coco Jones Cynthia Erivo Keke Palmer Kerry Washington Quinta Brunson Viola Davis Zendaya

Young Stars Award

Akira Akbar Blue Ivy Carter Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth Heiress Harris Melody Hurd Thaddeus J. Mixson Tyrik Johnson VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson Angel Reese Claressa Shields Coco Gauff Dawn Staley Flau’jae Johnson Juju Watkins Sha’Carri Richardson Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year