2025 BET Awards: Ayra Starr, Tems, Burna Boy, Rema, others bag nominations; See Full List

The 2025 BET Awards are shaping up to be a celebration of Nigerian excellence, per usual, with Afrobeats stars leading the charge on the international stage. This year’s nominees list shows a strong presence of the genre’s powerhouses making global waves.
Mavin Records' golden girl Ayra Starr scored an impressive three nominations, bagging nods for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best New Artist, and Best International Act. Her recognition further cements her status as a global force in the music scene.
Tems, known for her haunting vocals and soulful lyricism, picked up two nominations in the BET Her category for her empowering tracks ‘Burning’ and ‘Hold On’.
The Nigerian wave didn’t stop there. Burna Boy, Rema, and Shallipopi also earned well-deserved nominations.
On the global front, Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with 10 nods, followed closely by Doechii, Future, GloRilla, and Drake with six nominations each. Metro Boomin, SZA, and The Weeknd also earned multiple nominations.
The winners will be revealed during the live ceremony on June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, broadcast on BET.
Here’s the full list of nominees:
Album of the Year
$ome $exy $ongs 4 U
Drake & Partynextdoor
11:11 Deluxe
Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal
Doechii
Cowboy Carter
Beyoncé
Glorious
GloRilla
GNX
Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow
The Weeknd
We Don’t Trust You
Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common & Pete Rock
Drake & Partynextdoor
Flo
Future & Metro Boomin
Jacquees & Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
30 For 30
SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
Alter Ego
Doechii feat. JT
Are You Even Real
Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
Beckham
Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
Bless
Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
Like That
Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Sticky
Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
Timeless
The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXthaPlug
Bossman DLow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
3AM in Tokeyo
Key Glock
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
After Hours
Kehlani
Denial Is a River
Doechii
Family Matters
Drake
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
Timeless
The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Type Shit
Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions & Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthePlug
Bossman DLow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
A God (There Is)
Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
Amen
Pastor Mike Jr.
Better Days
Fridayy
Church Doors
Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
Constant
Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
Deserve to Win
Tamela Mann
Faith
Rapsody
Rain Down on Me
GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
Residuals
Chris Brown
Denial Is a River
Doechii
Nokia
Drake
Like That
Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
TGIF
GloRilla
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Brokey
Latto
Best International Act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Basky (UK)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (UK)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajulicosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
KWN (UK)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (UK)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
Beautiful People
Mary J. Blige
Blackbiird
Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
Bloom
Doechii
Burning
Tems
Defying Gravity
Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
Heart of a Woman
Summer Walker
Hold On
Tems
In My Bag
Flo & GloRilla
Best Movie
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Luther: Never Too Much
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
Aaron Pierce
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Young Stars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry
