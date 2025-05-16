All we know about Burna Boy's upcoming album 'No Sign of Weakness'

Grammy-winning music star Burna Boy recently held a private listening event where he gave fans a glimpse of his upcoming 8th album.

The event is the latest in the roll out of the album that has seen the hitmaker unveil the No Sign of Weakness TV which be the primary source of information for the project.

Ahead of the album, Burna Boy has released a couple of singles, with the last being 'Sweet Love'.

The hitmaker is yet to announce a date for the album, however, he has teased some singles and guest appearances on the project.

Guest Appearances

Burna Boy has a knack for partnering up with some of the biggest names in global music.

For his next album, he has unveiled collaborations with American-Nigerian country singer Shaboozey.

Other confirmed collaborators include iconic French singer Stromae and Malian-French hitmaker Aya Nakamura.

Burna Boy's versatility has shone in hip hop, and he continues this trend by tapping up American superstar rapper Travis Scott for his upcoming album.

On his last album 'I Told Them', Burna Boy featured Seyi Vibez, and he recruited Victony as the only Nigerian act on 'Love, Damini'.

His upcoming album is expected to feature a Nigerian artist whose identity he's yet to disclose.

Sound and Songs

Burna Boy is a global star whose music caters to the needs of his fans spread across the world.

Considering the guest appearances that have been made public, the album can be expected to explore multiple genres, including Afropop, Hip Hop, Francophone, and R&B.

The already released singles like 'Sweet Love' saw him explore a blend of Reggae and R&B, while 'Bundle By Bundle' is an uptempo record meant for the dancefloor.

The album's title suggests that Burna Boy is aiming to assert himself as a global superstar ready to extend his impressive run.

The chest-thumping personality was on display on his last album, 'I Told Them,' where he sends a message to perceived distractors.