He apologises for missing the initial invitation

Controversial singer Speed Darlington has finally responded days after failing to honour the invitation extended to him by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over his viral video where he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a minor.
In a statement released online, the US-based Nigerian rapper clarified that the controversial video was "purely for entertainment purposes" and not a reflection of real-life events.
For the sake of clarity, I reiterate that the said Instagram video was made for purely entertainment purposes only and does not reflect any previous or future event involving my person with any female; minor or Major. Sadly, what was meant to be a joke has been blown out of proportion by persons looking for fault where none exists.
While maintaining his innocence, Speed Darlington expressed regret over the outrage the video caused.
Without conceding to any wrongdoing, may I offer my profound apology for any bad blood or misunderstanding my innocuous actions may have caused the online community, but to the discerning, the video was only for clout and entertainment purposes.
Recall that the controversial singer was invited to the headquaters on May 30th, 2025, and failed to show up on the day. However, in his statement, he offered to appear at the end of June 2025.
If the Agency requires further clarifications, I undertake to avail myself at the Agency’s office on June 26th, 2025.