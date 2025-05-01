Funke Akindele announces plan to return to politics

Nollywood actress and box office queen Funke Akindele has disclosed that she would make a return to politics after her first foray in 2023, which resulted in a defeat.

Recall that Funke was the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State during the election which was won by the incumbent party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, speaking during her appearance on the inaugural live edition of ‘WithChude’ podcast, the actress said she remains undeterred by her defeat in the 2023 governorship election and would be making a return to politics.

She said, "I am glad I went into politics. And ask me, am I going to do it again? Oh, yes. Oh, I love it.”

On why she went into politics initially, Funke explained that she was driven into the political arena by her desire to give back.

“I need to support, I need to give back, that is why I went into politics," Funke said as she went on to talk about her experience in the political arena and how she managed to navigate its challenging terrain.

She explained, "Getting into it, seeing the violence, seeing the shouting. Then I started watching female politicians, you know, the way they speak. The way they speak. and the way they command respect, authority.

“And I’m like, hey, you are not alone. You can do it. And I stood, I spoke. I learned that from there, that you have to be bold. You have to be courageous. You have to be strong. What will be will be. Fear will only put you in a place.”

“So, all this I learned from doing politics. And I got to know a lot of numbers. I got educated more, acquired more knowledge. You know, I’m reading more now, knowing more about my country, knowing more about my state.

“When I want to speak, I’ll speak with the statistics, you understand, with the data."

The actress had in the aftermath of her election defeat, deleted all posts relating to politics from her verified Instagram page, giving the public the impression that she is taking a break from the political arena.