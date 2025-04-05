'To be successful, you need to get your hands dirty' - Funke Akindele

Nigerian actress, producer, and box office queen Funke Akindele has spoken about what it takes to be successful.

According to the actress, in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on the ‘WithChude’ podcast, doing the dirty work is a must on the journey to success.

She also spoke about the need to work hard and persevere in a bid to be successful.

She explained how she’s stayed motivated despite her numerous successes in the entertainment industry. She does not dwell on what she’s achieved but instead focuses on hard work and dedication.

Furthermore, Funke highlighted the importance of spirituality, self-awareness, and originality in her ability to reinvent herself in the entertainment industry.

She said, “A lot of people want to do what I’m doing, but I keep telling them: for you to be successful, you need to work hard. Do the dirty work.”

Funke attributed her consistent success at the Nigerian box office for four consecutive years to her intentionality and her constant striving for perfection.

Additionally, the actress opened up about how she handles grief, revealing that she does not allow herself to break down due to personal problems.

Recall that Funke was dragged into a controversial conversation about overpayment for a movie role by skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, on Friday.

In a video, Lande claimed she received a meagre ₦90,000 payment after working on her movie set for a month.

On how he landed the movie role, Lande revealed that Funke contacted him on social media via DM after she liked one of his videos.

Admitting his excitement at being contacted by the superstar producer, Lande revealed that he didn’t bother to charge because he felt it would be the big break his career needed.

However, after only being paid ₦90,000 for a whole month, Lande said he learned his lesson and would bill anybody approaching him for work, even Michael Jackson.

He further advised upcoming creatives in the entertainment industry to charge their fee without feeling shame or seeing anybody as a god.

The skitmaker went on to recount his experience with Funke, saying the thespian was never approachable.