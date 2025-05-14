Falz fumes over ‘When are you getting married?’ queries

In the latest addition to his recent Twitter rant, Nigerian rapper and activist Falz has reacted to the big question about marriage, stressing that he wants everyone off his back.

Taking to X on May 14, 2025, Falz made his stance clear on the frequently asked question about his marital status.

He wrote, “Any small thing, “when are you getting married?” Can everybody kindly fokofff?”

His post triggered a mix of reactions online. While some found humor in his bluntness others resonated with his message, calling out the culture of marriage policing.

The pressure go reach everybody 😂😂😂😂

It’s appalling at this point. People desperately trying to get you to their level.

It's actually a crazy thing...... One thing people don't know is not everyone will definitely get to marry

Like people should stop asking these question abeg

The tweet follows closely on the heels of Falz’s recent controversial declaration that “fornication is not a sin,” which sparked intense debate among fans and critics alike.