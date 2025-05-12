Reactions as Falz tweets 'fornication is not a sin'

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has sparked a flurry of reactions online after airing his stance on premarital sex, stressing that fornication is ‘not a sin’, contrary to what is written in the Holy Bible.
Falz took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on May 11, 2025, with his post, ‘Fornication is not a sin,’ challenging traditional religious teachings and quickly sparking a wave of reactions from fans and critics.
While some defended Falz’s right to express his opinion, many others, especially from the religious community, were quick to rebuke the claim, citing biblical references. His post also stirred intense debate on across social media platforms from X to Instagram.
Nigerians react
See reactions below:
Fornication is a sin, FLEE! Fornication is a sin, FLEE! Fornication is a sin, FLEE ! Fornication is a sin, FLEE.
I’m shocked to see this kind of tweet from a lawyer himself. May God have mercy.
No wonder you no gree marry🤣🤣🤣
You dey follow chase clout at your age.
Don't let anyone deceive you,there is no advantage to having premarital se#x. It hampers your emotional progress,physical health,spiritual closeness with God and mental health. Bed undefiled! Stay safe. FLEE!✌
Yea it’s not a sin. It’s disobedience to God’s commandment. 😑
1 Corinthians 6:18 Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body, but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body, always read your bible.
Many things are not ACTUALLY not a Sin but we’ve been MISLEADED.