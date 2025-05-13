Falz doubles down on stance that ‘Fornication isn't a sin’ amid backlash

Nigerian rapper and activist, Falz, has caused quite a stir online in the past 24 hours since posting that premarital sex isn’t a sin. Despite the immense backlash from Christians and other conservatives, he has not backed down or flinched on his stance.
Amid the controversy, the rapper took to X to double down on his views and clap back at the critics saying, “Only religion I know is Love. You should try it 🙃”
As would be expected, the backlash was swift from X users, who pooled into the comment section to refute his stance about love being a religion and his earlier post about fornication.
See some reactions below:
Last time you said fornication is not sin, I want to assume there’s no red line to multiple sexual partners, so how do you really define love?
I would like to know the creed of this your religion, I’m curious to query, hope it’s not all these stop-halfway dogmas. Love. Hmm.
Love is not a religion. Religion is built on doctrine, worship, and service to a higher power. Love is a natural emotion, not a structured belief system. You don’t ‘worship’ love. You feel it, choose it, or lose it.Enough of people saying they choose "Love" as a religion.🙄
You said fornication isn’t a sin, now you're out here preaching ‘love is my only religion.’ Bro, if it’s Christianity you're referencing, just know love there comes with commandments—not condoms. Try again.
You believe fornication isn't a sin yet saying love is your religion? As in, do you know the meaning of love? By the way, what type of love are you talking about? Don't go and give your life to Christ and stop allowing the devil to deceive u. Life is short, but eternity is long.