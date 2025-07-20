'F you Kate' - Jim Iyke pens cryptic birthday message to Kate Henshaw

Nollywood bad boy James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, has sent out a cryptic birthday message to his colleague, Kate Henshaw.

The rather lengthy message was posted on his Instagram page, where he insinuated he was in love with the actress who turned 54 on Saturday.

Starting out his address with “FUCK YOU KATE”, Jim slammed the actress on behalf of his 23-year-old self, who was treated like a baby brother when he clearly wanted something intimate.

The actor recounted how Henshaw was good to him, giving him money and helping him out with auditions, but never let him out of the friend zone.

He said if the actress had allowed him to “experiment with my seed”, they would have made “a gorgeous human”.

Jim further slammed Henshaw for running off to marry “that Oyibo” with whom he said she had “a gorgeous lovely baby.”

He wrote, “FUCK YOU KATE.

"Fuck you, on behalf of my 23-year-old self, for treating me like your baby brother when you knew all that time I wanted to hit that.

"You kept manipulating my black ass by always looking out for me. Giving me a heads up at auditions. Sometimes, slipping a couple of bucks in my hands to make sure I got a meal or transport fare back to my cousin's.

"Every time I stared in those dancing, beautiful eyes of yours, you knew I had imaginations that were far from friendly.

"Our love child would have been in his/her mid twenties now if you had let me experiment with my seed just a couple of times. What a gorgeous human we would have made together!

"FUCK YOU KATE

"Fuck you, coz when you finally lemme hit it, I was at the apex of my singular wildness and restlessness. You knew I had a great heart, but I was just crazy and dumb.

"I was overwhelmed with fame and too many voices in my ears, pointing me to wrong directions.

"You stopped looking out for me. Took everything I did literally, then ran off and married that " Oyibo".

"I'ql keep it a buck and say i didn't think much of it. But a gorgeous lovely baby came from that union. It did end in praise. I was so proud!

"FUCK YOU KATE.

"Fuck you on behalf of these young girls killing themselves and doing way too much trying to figure out how to keep up with you. You've caused hysteria, depression, anxiety, admiration, love, hate; a spectrum of human sentiments!

"Poor darlings have had to bbl it, snatch it, tuck it, tie it, girdle it, needle it, botox it, pound it, laser it, sew it, bleach it, even voodoo that shit to no avail.

"Nature, commitment and sacrifice didn't create it. It cant be manufactured. 🤦🏾😆

"Its a KATE HENSHAW world.

"Finally, FUCK YOU KATE.

"My circle is miniscule. Sometimes, I dont see or hear you in years. Yet, it's sheer joy and unbridled spirit everything i run into you at various corners of the world.

"This fuck you is just because we're Nigerians. We insult those we love! 🤣

"Time, matter, space and energy got nothing on our journey. Ours is the Barometer."

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DEAREST KO! @k8henshaw

"YOU'RE A PHENOMENAL CREATURE.

"A FORCE OF NATURE.