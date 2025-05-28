Don't tell me I'm not Yoruba enough because I don’t support APC - Mr Macaroni 

Popular Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni, has responded to backlash from All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters who questioned his Yoruba identity due to his political views.

In a social media post on May 27, the actor, known for his social justice advocacy, addressed the wave of criticism and insults he received for refusing to support APC, Nigeria’s ruling party.

I like as APC people dey insult and curse Mr Macaroni since yesterday.. Nobody call am bullying! Everybody is having their fun. You can tell lies all you want but the fact remains that I have never attacked or supported anyone to attack others for their political choices.

He further accused APC loyalists of being the real aggressors while painting themselves as victims.

Addressing claims that his stance made him “less Yoruba,” Mr Macaroni didn’t made himself clear that his tribe and political stance are not connected.

I AM A PROUD YORUBA BOY!!! My ancestry is solid and traceable!!! Something most of you masquerading as Yoruba cannot say! The shame is on those of you who have decided to politicize the Yoruba culture!

The Yoruba heritage will never be enslaved to politics because before APC or any other political party in Nigeria, Yoruba has been and will continue to be even after!

So please feel free to support APC or any other political party of your choice but do not tell me I am not Yoruba enough because I don’t support APC. APC IS NOT YORUBA AND YORUBA IS NOT APC!!! END OF DISCUSSION!