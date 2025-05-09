6 weddings aren't enough, I wanted to marry Priscilla everywhere - Juma Jux

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has opened up about his whirlwind series of wedding celebrations with Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, revealing his desire to marry her in every meaningful location tied to their relationship.
Speaking about their upcoming final wedding reception, Jux said he and Priscilla will conclude their extended celebrations on May 28 in Tanzania. “This is the final round, the big one,” he announced. “I call it the final one because my wife is tired already.”
Juma revealed that the extensive and extravagant wedding ceremonies held thus far had caused a strain on Priscilla, particularly due to the elaborate outfits and preparations expected of brides.
He clarified that he wanted more weddings as the six weddings done weren’t enough to prove his undying love for her.
She always tells me, 'it’s easy for you because you're wearing a suit; you don't have to go through a lot with dressing.' I understand her; she's gone through a lot. 5-6 weddings is not even enough for me; I wanted more. I wanted to go to the place where we first met but she has no energy; she has tried.
The award-winning singer let his fans know that the wedding finale was going to be the biggest one of them all.
Tanzania is the final one, the last one and because it's the final one, I'd put everything on that. It's going to be crazy; my friends from different countries are coming from Uganda Kenya, china, USA, and even Tanzania
