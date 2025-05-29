Love is Sweet! – Juma Jux surprises Priscilla Ojo with a Range Rover

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux, have ended the wedding festivities with a big bang finale in his homeland. The icing on the merry cake was Juma’s gift to his bride: a brand-new Range Rover and the moment has gone viral.
On May 28, 2025, the finale of their wedding ceremonies, the singer ushered his bride outside the wedding venue to surprise her with the raven-coloured luxury vehicle, and she was indeed surprised.
Priscilla, who was clearly overwhelmed with emotions and joy, shed a few tears and jumped in excitement and sheer happiness at the sight of the car with the ribbon on top, while thanking her husband over and over again.
The videos of Priscilla’s gift went viral and raked in various reactions across social media platforms, with many commending Juma Jux for the intentional gift.
See some reactions below:
You can tell Juma is such a lover boy and Priscy is matching his energy too. God bless them 🙏🏽
Love is sweet when the man loves you more than you love him.
What a beautiful way to close the grand finale, the wedding will not be forgotten in Nigeria history… congratulations Queen mother and Priscy, God did this one and you have really raised the bar for us single mothers.What a beautiful way to close the grand finale, the wedding will not be forgotten in Nigeria history… congratulations Queen mother and Priscy, God did this one and you have really raised the bar for us single mothers.
Congratulations Priscilla, may ur marriage be perfect as bible say it
To those saying the grand finale is unnecessary, the couple are both from different countries. So you want Nigerians to celebrate only while half of his own people in Tanzania never attended? This guy is a celebrity and not just one random Tanzania guy.
One thing people don't understand is that these two are from 2 different country and the husband is a celebrity reason why the second wedding. You don't want his people to also celebrate with him?
