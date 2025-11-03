Here’s Why Don Jazzy Doesn’t Want to Buy a Private Jet

When you think of Nigeria’s music giants, Don Jazzy’s name sits comfortably at the top. A record producer, certified hit-maker, businessman, and founder of Mavin Records. His peers fly private, collect supercars, and post champagne-flooded trips online. Yet, the man behind some of Afrobeats’ biggest stars doesn’t own a jet. Not because he can’t. But because he won’t.

In a recent interview, Don Jazzy said: “I’ve been blessed enough for a long time to be able to afford any type of car I want or even buy a private jet. But I have more important things to take care of.”

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy [Instagram/DonJazzy]

His tone was honest. Jazzy believes wealth is not just what you spend; it’s what you build.

Why Don Jazzy Is Not Buying A Private Jet … Yet

At first glance it might sound odd: a top record-label boss, the founder of Mavin Records, one of Nigeria’s most influential music houses is skipping the private jet dream.

But his reasoning adds depth. Don Jazzy emphasised that he has responsibilities: “I have people to take care of,” he said, pointing to the long game. He sees his role not just as an artiste or producer, but as an investor, mentor, employer.

He was speaking with influencer Habbyforex and he didn’t mince words. “Nothing beats investment,” the music mogul added. “There’s different type of investments that you can put your money in; including investing in yourself, including going to acquire knowledge of something you can charge people for. Even forex that I’m learning now, I’m investing in myself whether you like it or not. Tomorrow, it’s going to turn into a skill I have that I can use.”

In the same interview he pointed to the era of the internet and AI. He told young people: “Go and acquire some skills… Nowadays, it don’t necessarily have to be you must be a doctor… We are in the internet age, in this AI age. There are lots of jobs AI is going to take.”

By talking of investing in self-skills, he sends a message: wealth is not just about what you own; what you learn and what you pass on.

The Bigger Picture

In a world where celebrities are judged by the cars they drive, the houses they own, and the jets they fly, Don Jazzy offers a different frame. He treats notoriety and luxury as by-products, not the goal.

He invests first in talent, self, and systems. The private jet, the luxury yachts, the mansions may follow; but only after value is clearly built.

