How social media shapes Don Jazzy's decision to sign an artist

In a recent interview on the Afrobeats Podcast, Mavin Records in-house disc jockey, DJ Big N, shared that Don Jazzy's decision to sign Ayra Starr was influenced by the activity on her social media page.

According to him, before the Mavin Records boss signs anyone, he goes to their social media page, and if he doesn't see sufficient posts about their craft, he will refuse to consider such an artist.

"Jazzy would go to your Instagram and scroll, if you don't have about 10 - 15 posts there, he will not be moved because your work ethic is poor," he shared.

DJ Big N's words further capture Don Jazzy's approach to identifying talents he wants to work with.



The legendary music producer, musician, and label boss has previously shared in different interviews that he prides his work ethic as much as talent when deciding on talent.

According to Jazzy, talent can be developed, but a work ethic is way harder to build in an artist would lacks it.

For Don Jazzy, many A&Rs and labels, the willingness of an artist to share their craft through years of development on their social media is a way to identify a potential talent.

More than ever before, social media has become a primary platform for emerging artists to get visibility and build an audience.

Don Jazzy's policy of prioritsing work ethics has yielded positive results for his Mavin Records, which is home to some of Nigeria's finest talents, including the Grammy-nominated superstars Rema and Ayra Starr.