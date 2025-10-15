Ayra Starr and Rema Are Teaming Up on “Who’s Dat Girl”

Ayra Starr and Rema are turning their chemistry into music. The Mavin Records superstar duo have confirmed an upcoming collaboration titled “Who’s Dat Girl”, set to drop this Friday, 17 October.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation after a viral on-stage moment between the two during the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on September 27, where fans caught what appeared to be an intimate exchange mid-performance.

Fans react to Ayra Starr’s new upcoming single with Rema

Ayra Starr announced the news on Instagram with a striking visual that immediately sent fans spiralling. In the photo, both artists lift their shirts over their faces — revealing airbrushed portraits of each other on their tees.

Rema flaunted his toned torso and signature tattoos, while Ayra mirrors him with effortless cool, pairing a white crop top with patterned jeans.

The mirrored gesture felt deliberately suggestive.

And thousands of fans swarmed her comments section within hours of the post.

“What we’ve always wanted,” one wrote.

Another declared “Oh my God, this gonna be a banger.”

One other user quipped, “All I can say is OMO.”

From viral moment to music moment

The collab news didn’t come from nowhere.

Late September’s Global Citizen Festival performance sparked weeks of speculation after clips surfaced showing the two nearly leaning in for a kiss during a joint appearance.

The clip spread like wildfire across TikTok, X, and Instagram, fuelling countless debates over whether it was genuine chemistry or calculated performance art.

During Ayra Starr’s set, Rema was brought out as a surprise guest.

In clips shared across social media platforms, the two appeared to lean in closely with some viewers interpreting it as a kiss.

However, some captions on the viral clip appeared to be misleading. The first viral angle made it look like a kiss, but subsequent angles allegedly showed they never made lip contact.

While the ‘Hot Body’ singer and ‘OYO’ crooner have shared songs before, “Who’s Dat Girl” marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two.

They previously featured on “Won Da Mo” — a 2022 track from Mavin Records’ collective album Chapter X. Both also appeared on Mahalia’s “Roadside (+234 Remix)”, contributing separate verses.

But this time, it’s different.

“Who’s Dat Girl” is their first official single as co-lead artists — just the two of them on one track, under their own names. No collective credits, no guest features. Just Ayra and Rema, front and centre.

The distinction matters because it positions the record as a direct creative pairing between two of Afrobeats’ biggest global names.