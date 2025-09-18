Baba@50: Celebrating a Legend Who Still Inspires Generations

Today, September 18, 2025, one of Nigeria’s greatest music icons, 2Baba, turns 50.



Half a century of life, and over two decades in an illustrious career that redefined Nigerian music, shaped communities, and continues to inspire generations.

Innocent Ujah Idibia, the man famously called 2Baba, is a legendary figure in Nigeria.



Born in the beautiful city of Jos, his time at the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu connected him with Faze and Blackface, with whom he formed the Plantashun Boiz in the late 90s.

In 2004, 2Baba, then 2Face, released his debut solo album 'Face 2 Face', which kicked off his acclaimed career that has become the symbol of consistency, reinvention, and influence.

So how do we celebrate a legend who has done it all? We look back at the big wins, the milestones, and his impact as arguably Afrobeats' most gifted and greatest musician of all time.

African Queen: The global breakthrough

'African Queen' was not just a love song; it was a culturally defining moment.



Released in 2004, the smash hit R&B record showcased 2Baba's exceptional talent and signaled the capacity of Nigerian artists to create music that can compete on the global stage.



The song was used in the Hollywood movie Phat Girlz. This moment was an international breakthrough, not only for 2Baba but for Nigerian music.



Little wonder this song topped Pulse Nigeria's list of the 25 Greatest Afrobeats Songs of all time.

MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act

Long before Afrobeats became a recurring spectacle on the global music scene, 2Baba paved the way with his remarkable talent that earned him the MTV Europe Music Awards for Best African Act in 2005.



His win was history in the making and a sign of what was to come for Nigerian music.

First Nigerian to Win a MOBO (2007)

Several Nigerian stars have won the MOBO Awards after 2Baba brought it home in 2007. His win showed Afrobeats' early impact on the international stage and inspired other stars to dream.

The First Nigerian to Win a BET Award (2011)

2Baba won the Best African Act at the 2011 BET Awards and opened the gates for the Nigerian domination of the category. Following his win, 8 Nigerians have won the BET Award.

Multiple MTV Africa Music Awards Wins

From Best Male to Artist of the Year, 2Baba was a regular winner at the MTV Africa Music Awards. Each trophy was a reminder of how much he ruled not only Nigeria but the whole continent.

Headies Hall of Fame Inductee

In 2016, 2Baba’s legendary run was officially stamped when he was inducted into the Headies Hall of Fame. That moment was a nod to his influence and long-lasting contribution to music.

Nigerian National Honour: MON

In 2022, the federal government recognised his impact by awarding him the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON). This was a special one that solidified his status as a national hero.

Activism and Social Impact

Beyond music, 2Baba has used his platform to call for socioeconomic justice. His Vote Not Fight campaign called for peaceful elections and civic responsibility. He also serves as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for refugees and displaced people.



He is a Fellow of the School of Music at Obafemi Awolowo University, where he was awarded an honorary PhD.

Political Appointments and Recognition

Over the years, his influence has gone beyond the stage. 2Baba has been tapped for roles in policy conversations, peace-building forums, and youth development projects. He currently serves as a special adviser to the Governor of Benue State.

A continuous inspiration for generations

2Baba has been cited as an inspiration by many of Nigeria's most celebrated superstars. His ability to consistently capture the people's pulse through party starters, love records, and conscious music makes him one of Nigeria's most gifted and greatest artists of all time.



At 50, 2Baba's music continues to connect across generations. His catalogue holds some of Nigeria's greatest albums, and his career is an inspiration, even for future musicians. Happy 50th birthday to the icon, pacesetter, and living legend.