DJ Cuppy shares her spiritual awakening and journey to self-awareness

Nigerian DJ and media personality Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has once again opened up about her evolving relationship with God, self-awareness, and what true success really means.
Following her earlier statement about rediscovering her identity in Christ, Cuppy has returned with an even more profound revelation, one that strips away the glitz, fame, and curated perfection and instead centers on surrender, self-realisation, and the quiet but radical transformation of faith.
“To be a follower of Christ means death of self,” she began. “So, if I think about the thing I'm most grateful for, it’s actually self-awareness.”
In her latest reflection, Cuppy juxtaposes her previous material success with a gnawing sense of inner emptiness:
“I actually cannot believe how successful I was by worldly terms, but how empty I felt inside.”
This isn't the first time she’s spoken about this. Her recent expressions mark a significant departure from the curated luxury lifestyle her audience has come to associate her with.
Now, she's focused on what she describes as the “death of self,” a core Christian principle that calls for the letting go of ego, worldly attachments, and self-reliance in exchange for a faith-led life.
“The worst thing is not being in a situation, but the worst thing is not realising that you're actually in one,” she said. “Honestly, I'm so thankful that I realised not only that I was empty but also what I needed to fill those holes.”
Cuppy’s confession exposes a truth that resonates far beyond fame: that peace and fulfillment do not come from success but from surrender.
She backs her statement with scriptures like Proverbs 3:5 — “Trust the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding” — and Romans 12:2, which urges believers to “not conform to the patterns of this world but be transformed by the renewal of your mind.”
