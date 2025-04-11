'Jesus really disrupted my DJ career plans' — DJ Cuppy reflects on her faith journey

Nigerian DJ and philanthropist Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up about a personal shift in her life’s direction, crediting her growing faith in Jesus Christ for a major transformation in her career outlook.
In a candid tweet shared via her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Cuppy wrote:
“Was thinking this evening… Jesus really disrupted my DJ career plans o. But in the BEST way. ‘Booked and busy’ means nothing if you’re not walking in purpose.”
The tweet has since sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many fans and followers praising the 31-year-old for her transparency and spiritual growth.
Known for her vibrant persona and high-energy performances behind the decks, DJ Cuppy has spent much of the last decade building a name in music both in Nigeria and internationally.
However, in recent months, she has become increasingly vocal about her renewed Christian faith. From sharing scripture-based reflections to appearing at faith-based gatherings, the billionaire heiress seems to be undergoing what many are calling a spiritual awakening.
Her message appears to challenge the modern notion of success, particularly in the entertainment industry, where being booked and busy is often worn as a badge of honour.
For fans and observers, the tweet may signal a potential career pivot or, at the very least, a deepening of values behind the scenes.
It also echoes similar sentiments she’s shared recently, suggesting that her relationship with God is reshaping how she sees her future.
Whether this marks a turning point in her music journey or a broader integration of faith and career, one thing is clear: DJ Cuppy’s path is no longer just about success; it's about significance.
As the tweet continues to gain traction, fans are eager to see what “walking in purpose” will look like for the DJ in this next chapter of her life.
