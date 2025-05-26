Charly Boy commends Davido amid criticism over ‘I’m Igbo by blood’ statement

Nigerian music legend and activist Charly Boy has spoken in support of Davido after the singer faced some backlash for associating himself with people of Igbo heritage as a Yoruba man.

About a week ago an X user, @yakbel, wrote, “Davido just dey carry Ibo full body, until when dem betray am before e rest, Yoruba boy dey frolick with Ibos in 2025, they want your head and everything you have to belong to them, you can never satisfy Ibos ooo, IBOs are not people you surround yourself with as a Yoruba man.”

The singer responded swiftly with the simple response, “Lol, I AM IGBO by blood,” sparking further conversation about the deeply rooted tribalism in Nigeria that wedges the tribes apart.

Charly Boy, on May 25, 2025, then took to Instagram to commend the singer, saying that Davido’s words were powerful and important, adding that it could bring people together in a divided country.

When a man knows who he is, no one can use tribe to divide him. Davido saying ‘I am Igbo by blood’ is not just a statement; it’s a bridge. A reminder that we are more connected than we think. In a country trying to heal from the scars of tribalism, this is the kind of bold unity we need.

Charly Boy praised Davido for going against what society expects. He said many Nigerians grow up being told to stay in their “tribal lane,” marry only from their tribe, make only certain choices, adding that Davido is breaking that cycle.

My son, continue to break barriers , not just with music, but with identity. Respect, @davido.Because e no easy to go against the script wey dem write for us. “Stay in your lane. Marry your tribe. Don’t cross over.” But my people, who set the lane? Who draw the border? Who benefit when we dey fight ourselves?