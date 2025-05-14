Everywhere is dangerous - Davido refutes harmful rhetoric about Nigeria being ‘dangerous’

Afrobeats star, Davido, has pushed back against negative stereotypes portraying Nigeria as an unsafe country, calling such narratives harmful and misleading.

The singer recently had an interview on the French-speaking CKO channel, speaking on his career, life in Atlanta and his new album. However, during the sit-down, the host addressed the perception that Nigeria is ‘dangerous’, a notion that he swiftly debunked, stressing that violence and crime exist globally.

Everywhere is dangerous! The Congo is dangerous, Benin is dangerous, Paris is dangerous, everywhere is dangerous. Even in Atlanta, you could go somewhere and get shot, so that makes it dangerous. Heck, the world is dangerous and it's God that protects us.

Davido criticised the media for often spotlighting only the negative aspects of Nigeria while ignoring the country’s successes and wealth.

You heard that it's dangerous; that's why you have to visit; you can't keep hearing. That's what they do, they show the bad parts and not the Bugattis. They don't show the Ferraris , Rolls Royces, and private jets.

Davido also kicked against the stereotype about Nigeria being violent, arguing that violence exists everywhere. He then encouraged his host to visit Lagos rather than making assumptions.

There are gangs everywhere too, in Congo and Senegal. Where did you hear that?

The clip from that interview garnered reactions online, prompting many to commend how Davido handled the stereotypes.

See reactions below:

She reduced an entire country to headlines.

He’s spitting facts. There’s danger everywhere we go. You just have to be careful and pray for God’s protection.