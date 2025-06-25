Davido gifts personal assistant Lati Range Rover as birthday gift

Afrobeats superstar Davido has once again shown love to those in his inner circle by gifting his longtime personal assistant and close friend, Lati Biola, a brand-new Range Rover as a birthday present.

The heartwarming gesture comes as no surprise to fans familiar with the duo’s long-standing friendship, which dates back to Davido’s childhood. Lati, who served as Davido’s best man during the singer’s high-profile wedding to Chioma in June 2024, has remained a constant in the artist’s journey, both professionally and personally.

In the early hours of June 25, 2025, Davido took to Instagram to celebrate his best bud, tagging him as his ‘favourite person’ and posting pictures from the birthday dinner and clubbing. He also posted the keys to the luxury vehicle with the caption, “Love you my brother, enjoy new keys from your boy.”

In another slide, the singer showed off the brand new, sturdy, sparkling white Range Rover. The gift has since sparked praise from fans, who commended Davido for his loyalty and generosity.